Former ZM drive hosts Jase and PJ have already moved to Melbourne in preparation for their high-profile debut on Australia's KIIS FM Breakfast.

But they're entering a messy situation after a brutal week with four of their new station's prime-time stars axed earlier than expected.

On-air favourites Dave Hughes, Kate Langbroek, Meshel Laurie and Matt Tilley were all unceremoniously dropped by the station owned by Australian Radio Network (ARN), without the chance to have a proper farewell show for fans.

Both teams received the surprising news on Friday after they went to air, with network bosses telling them it would be their last show with KIIS.

They were meant to finish their respective programs with the network on December 8.

National drive hosts Hughes and Langbroek caught their bosses off-guard last month when they announced they would defect to rival Hit Network in 2018.

It was announced soon after Laurie and Tilley's Melbourne breakfast show would be axed and replaced by ZM drive hosts Polly 'PJ' Harding and Jase Hawkins.

Confirming to news.com.au the shows had been yanked early, Laurie dubbed the decision "pretty offensive" and issued a word of warning to her replacements.

"I can only wish the new kids luck, they'll need it," Laurie told news.com.au, saying that the call blindsided them all.

"Obviously the company didn't trust any of us with a proper farewell, which is pretty offensive given the experience of the broadcasters involved.

"None of us has ever acted with anything less than full integrity, honesty and commitment which is unfortunately not what we received in return."

Hughes didn't return calls to news.com.au but announced the news to fans on Instagram on Friday, writing: "Call has come thru that this bunch of @hughesyandkate legends just had their last Drive shift ARN."

Call has come thru that this bunch of @hughesyandkate legends just had their last Drive shift ARN. We’ve loved working with so many great people there and are pumped to start with @hitnetworkaus in 2018! #lucky #fun #greatcrew A post shared by David Hughes (@dhughesy) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:40am PST

In a similar post on Facebook, Laurie wrote: "So it turns out today was our last day on KIIS FM in Melbourne. It's been a deeply weird two years, but our immediate team was so brilliant, they really made the daily grind survivable."

Despite the unpleasant end, Laurie remained upbeat about the future.

"It was a bit of a shock but I can't say I'm unhappy to be on holidays earlier than expected!" Laurie told news.com.au.

And on Instagram, Hughes wrote: "We've loved working with so many great people there and are pumped to start with @hitnetworkaus in 2018!"

Nearly 7 years at ZM done and dusted. Not crying I promise. Big love to everyone who has tuned in over the years ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Polly Harding (@pjdeejay) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

Jase & PJ farewelled their ZM listeners earlier this month, as they made the move to Melbourne but will return to our airwaves in January 2018, continuing to host ZM's drive show from Australia.