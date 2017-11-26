Viewers are not happy about Graham Norton's pairing of guests on a recent episode.

The British talk show host recently invited pop star Kesha and actor Mel Gibson in to have a chat, a pairing that some viewers took exception to.

One said it was "disappointing". Another called it "vile". "Deranged" said a third.

Kesha recently sued producer Dr Luke for "sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally" abusing her to "the point where [she] nearly lost her life".

Gibson, meanwhile, has been fighting to put his career back together after several incidents, including being arrested for drunk driving and allegedly blaming Jews for "all the wars in the world", as well as domestic violence.

Once on the couch, Norton asked the Daddy's Home 2 star if he thought Hollywood had accepted him back.

"Sure, after digging a ditch for the past 10 years, it's been fun," replied Gibson. "Quite frankly, it's been a lot of hard work personally and professionally, but the work goes on as I think it does for most of us.

"You've chosen a career and there is a calling, particularly in directing and you just have to get back up there and express yourself through storytelling. That never went away. During those years I was just writing and conceiving stories."

The show included appearances by Will Ferrell, John Lithgow and Mark Wahlberg, but it was near the end of the show, when Kesha landed on the couch after her performance, that the show got controversial.

"I'm super f***ing offended Kesha had to share a couch with Mel Gibson. I love Graham N. but this was a disappointing decision," wrote one viewer on Twitter.

Oof, the icky juxtaposition of the mighty Kesha singing on an episode of Graham Norton where one of the guests is Mel Gibson. — Chris T-T (@christt) November 25, 2017

The fact that Kesha, a sexual assault survivor had to sit beside Mel Gibson, a man with such a gross history of pardoning, excusing and even promoting sexual assault on tonights Graham Norton Show episode is vile — Roo (@rockyroo10) November 24, 2017

Whoever booked Mel Gibson and Kesha on the same episode of Graham Norton should probably read the news more. — David Renshaw (@ddavidrenshaw) November 24, 2017

unsure whats more irritating in this episode of #GrahamNorton, Mel Gibson and Kesha in the same show or having Mel Gibson on at all. — alienathitch (@alienathitch) November 25, 2017

Gibson was investigated for domestic violence during a turbulent relationship with Oksana Grigorieva, and in 2011 was sentenced to three years' probation, as well as counselling and community service.

The Independent reported Gibson told Norton about his 2006 arrest: "I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of — we'll call it the press. So, not fair.

"I guess as who I am, I'm not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever."