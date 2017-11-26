Health tips from ancient doctors

Too much booze can cause pimples: As Galen explains in the Art of Physick, people with high body heat, red cheeks, and a cheerful disposition have a sanguine complexion. Such people, he argues, are more prone to certain conditions such as fevers and phlegm. Luckily, Galen tells sanguine patients how to achieve an optimal diet and exercise programme for their body type. He warns that drinking too much beer, ale, and wine can cause a variety of maladies, including scabs, abscesses, fevers, and red pimples. "Inordinate drinking of strong beer, ale, and wine, breeds hot rhewms scabs and itch, St Anthony's fire [a skin infection], quinsies [an infection behind the tonsils], pleuresies [pain when breathing], inflammations, fevers, and red pimples." (Source: Mental Floss)

Miss Piggy, I presume?

When interviewed for The Project, Kimberly Crossman asked actor John Lithgow (about when he first came to New Zealand). He said he was seen as a bit of a national joke without knowing why. "The reason was I had just been in The World According to Garp, playing Roberta Muldoon, a transgender woman, whose name had been Robert Muldoon, which happened to be the name of the prime minister!"

Not exactly neighbourly ...

1. "When I first moved into my house I didn't know my exact boundary line yet, so I put wood by a tree I thought was mine. Neighbour came over, saying it was his tree. So I went ahead and got a survey to settle any troubles. He was pissed when I got 10 feet beyond the tree. Problems solved, though!"

2. "She intentionally backed into my wife's car because, she claimed, my wife was parked in her spot. That spot was on a public street. In front of our house. The cops saw it differently than she did."

3. "A retired woman on my street follows the rubbish truck and moves the bins off the street while the rest of the street are at work, because they are an eyesore. This would be fine except she leaves them in the middle of the driveway and there is no stopping on our street during rush hour (bus route), so you either need to park a block away to move the bin, then go get the car, or risk getting a ticket while you move it."

Mowed at Middlemore

Middlemore Hospital morning chop. I won't complain. At least the grass has been cut. Middlemore Hospital morning chop. I won't complain. At least the grass has been cut.

Video pick

I think the NZ Police are keen as mustard to recruit some diversity eh?