Uma Thurman has been praised by her fellow stars following a post she shared calling out disgraced Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

Several Weinstein accusers shared their support for Thurman including Gwenyth Paltrow and Rose McGowan who both commented the fist emoji under her emotional message.

Actress Rose McGowan also posted on Instagram a video of herself waving to the camera, captioned with, "Hello Uman. Welcome".

Actress and director Amber Tamblyn shared a tweet with her followers saying it's time for, "All eyes on Uma Thurman. Trust me".

All eyes on Uma Thurman. Trust me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 24, 2017

Amanda de Cadenet, Selma Blair and Rosie O'Donnell also voiced their support.

On Instagram Thurman wrote, "H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G. I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.

"I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face.

"I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so ... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I'm glad it's going slowly — you don't deserve a bullet) — stay tuned."

The post comes almost two months after the initial story broke from the New York Times and New Yorker, exposing Weinstein to the entire world.

Only days ago, Deadline reported Thurman had cut ties with Creative Artists Agency who she had been with for two years.

CAA has reportedly been in hot water for its relationship with Weinsten and the agency's alleged lack of support for all those who have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

When previously questioned about the sexual assault scandal's pouring out of Hollywood, Thurman gave a very chilling response in which she said she was too angry to share her thoughts.