Uma Thurman posted a notice on her Instagram account hinting that she was victimised by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others," the Pulp Fiction star wrote.

"I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face.

"I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!

"(Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I'm glad it's going slowly - you don't deserve a bullet) - stay tuned."

The post was attached with a still photograph of Thurman in Kill Bill: Volume 2, a film distributed by Miramax.

The scene depicted in the photograph is one where Thurman's character, Beatrix Kiddo, vows to go on a "rampage of revenge".

Weinstein was executive producer of the Kill Bill sequel. Both Volume 1 and Volume 2 were distributed by Miramax, the company founded by Weinstein and his brother, Bob. The brothers left Miramax shortly after they sold the firm to the Walt Disney Company and went on to found The Weinstein Company.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused by scores of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape.

The #metoo hashtag is a reference to the viral campaign in which women on social media recounted their experiences of being victimised by sexual harassers.

This is not the first time Thurman has suggested that she, too, was one of Weinstein's alleged victims.

Last month, Thurman gave an emotional interview to Access Hollywood about the scandals during the October 18 screening for her new film The Parisian Woman.

Asked what she thought about women in show business speaking out against "inappropriate behaviour" in the workplace, Uma said "I think it's commendable".

Though the Boston native appeared calm, her frustration was palpable as she took a deep breath and told the NBC show, "I don't have a tidy soundbite for you".

She chose her words carefully as she continued: "I have learned I am not a child and I have learned that when I've spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself."

The 1.8m beauty said "I've been waiting to feel less angry," adding, "When I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."

Uma Thurman and Harvey Weinstein have worked together about seven times. Photo / Getty Images Uma Thurman and Harvey Weinstein have worked together about seven times. Photo / Getty Images

The statuesque stunner worked with Weinstein and his Miramax production company seven times in her career.

The tall, blonde talent's oft-collaborator Quentin Tarantino also opened up about Weinstein's behavior in October, admitting: "I knew enough to do more than I did."

The director said he first learned about the Hollywood power player's alleged habit for harassment when his then-girlfriend Mira Sorvino told him.

"There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn't secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things."

Dozens of women - 93 by one count - have accused the Oscar-winning producer of offences ranging from sexual harassment to rape dating back to the 1980s.

On October 5, the New York Times published a bombshell report indicating Weinstein paid at least eight women to settle sexual harassment claims that spanned decades.

The Times story quoted a number of prominent women in Hollywood, among them Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

The women alleged that Weinstein forced them to massage him and see him naked in exchange for help in advancing their careers.

On October 10, the New Yorker magazine published a story that contained allegations from 13 more women - three of whom said that Weinstein raped them.

The Times and New Yorker reports opened the floodgates - motivating dozens of other women to come forward with their own accusations against Weinstein.

The once-exalted movie executive has since been fired from The Weinstein Company and is now the subject of criminal investigations in numerous jurisdictions.

The New Yorker this week came out with another report about six- and seven-figure payouts from Weinstein to his accusers.

These payments span the course of 20 years, and the most recent was $1 million paid to model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez in 2015 after she accused him of groping her in his office. She managed to record him as he begged her to join him in a hotel room.

In exchange for that money, Battilana agreed to delete that recording and hand over the passwords to all her email accounts and her electronic devices. She also signed a non-disclosure agreement.

That was not the case for Rose McGowan, who after receiving a $100,000 settlement in 1997 following her alleged rape by the executive signed a contract that said she would not sue Harvey - but did not promise not to talk.

One year later, a sexual assault allegation brought against Harvey by two of his assistants resulted in his brother Bob Weinstein paying $483,000 from his personal bank account - the equivalent of $870,000 today.

And yet when news of his brother's decades of assault broke, Bob Weinstein said he was "shocked and dismayed" by the allegations.