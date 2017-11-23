Jack Tame makes a special appearance in this week's edition of Media Scrap, which focuses on his controversial interview with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Tame jokes that he may have jumbled his notes in the run-up to Monday's interview, in which he grilled Ardern over the details around her meeting with American President Donald Trump.

Hosted by Vaughan Smith, Media Scrap dives into other weird and wonderful moments that have screened on New Zealand television over the past week.

Media Scrap host Vaughan Smith gives Jack Tame two thumbs up.

Smith also looks at Ardern's favourite fashion store, Hastings Save Mart, examines the seduction techniques of farm goats, and wonders if Tamati Coffey can properly read road signs.

He also wonders: What the heck is Seven Sharp up to these days?

