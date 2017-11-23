Lorde has snagged the top spot in NME's Album of the Year list.

The British music magazine gave the Kiwi pop star's second album the highest accolade in its top 50 albums of the year list, released today.

The magazine said Melodrama "gives you pause to reflect on the past even as it takes your hand and leads you to the dancefloor".

"This is a regret-drenched break-up album that waves a magic wand at pain and transforms it into pure pop magic," NME wrote.

Lorde beat other top 10 records by Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Wolf Alice, Lana Del Rey and SZA.

She tweeted her response soon after the list was released, saying: "Why thank you NME!"

Yesterday, two Kiwi artists made Mojo magazine's Lorde-free albums of the year list, with Nadia Reid at No. 1 and Aldous Harding at No. 10.

Melodrama scored rave reviews when it was released in June, but it soon silenced fan outcry over its three-year creation period with hits including Perfect Places and Green Light.

It is expected to be high on many best-of lists as they're released over the coming weeks.