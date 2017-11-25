A reality TV dating show with full-frontal nudity has proven to be a turn off for some Kiwi viewers.

TVNZ confirmed the broadcaster has received complaints about UK series Naked Attraction, which sees potential love interests introduced by gradually stripping bare in completely uncensored footage.

Season one of the show has joined TVNZ 2's Friday night line-up, with the first episode featuring an average of five penises and two vaginas every minute, according to the Daily Mail.

A TVNZ spokeswoman said the show was unlike anything screened on TVNZ 2 before.

"We feel that Naked Attraction is revealing and made to be entertaining.

"As the programme contains nudity it is screened in a 9:30pm Adults Only time slot. It carries a clear content and nudity warning before broadcast, giving viewers the choice over whether they would like [to] remain watching the programme, or prefer to watch another TVNZ channel instead."

TVNZ would not confirm how many complaints they have received about Naked Attraction.

Lobby group Family First lashed out at the show earlier this month in a public letter to the Minister of Broadcasting Clare Curran titled "State broadcaster competes with porn sites for content".

National director of Family First Bob McCoskrie compared the show to porn and questioned why it was screened on a Friday night when children were likely to be watching TV.

"Full frontal nudity has always been off-limits on television but it now seems that anything goes and that it is a race to the most offensive and shocking content possible. 'Broadcasting standards' is an oxymoron. 'Family viewing' should now be treated with great caution."

Family First said they had been "swamped" with complaints from families "horrified" at how the show has caused free-to-air TV standards to hit rock bottom.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) said any complaints about broadcasts – other than privacy and election programme complaints – must be made to the broadcaster first.

The broadcaster then has 20 working days to respond with a written decision. If the complainant is not happy with the decision or does not receive one at all, the complaint can be referred to the BSA who will decide whether standards were breached.