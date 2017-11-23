Rapper Stormzy has apologised for using homophobic language in old tweets which have resurfaced online.

The 24-year-old grime artist said the comments he made in the unearthed tweets, which have now been deleted, were "unacceptable and disgusting".

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform on stage at The BRIT Awards 2017 at The O2 Arena on February 22, 2017 in London, England. Photo / Getty Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform on stage at The BRIT Awards 2017 at The O2 Arena on February 22, 2017 in London, England. Photo / Getty

In a tweet from 2011, the star used homophobic language when tweeting about an Eastenders storyline involving gay couple Christian and Syed, posting: "Loooooool u see syed run into christians arm. F-----g f-g."

In 2012, he repeated the slur in a tweet about CBBC documentary School For Stars, which follows the lives of pupils at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

In a tweet from April 2014, he repeated the homophobic language in an exchange with a Twitter follower.

Apologising for the comments, he tweeted: "I'm sorry to everyone I've offended. To the LGBQT community and my supporters and friends, my deepest apologies.

I said some foul and offensive things whilst tweeting years ago at a time when I was young and proudly ignorant. Very hurtful and discriminative views that I’ve unlearned as I’ve grown up and become a man.. — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 22, 2017

"The comments I made were unacceptable and disgusting, full stop. Comments that I regret and to everyone I've offended, I am sorry, these are attitudes I've left in the past.

"The homophobic language I used was, embarrassingly, a part of my vocabulary when I was younger and ignorance made me feel comfortable to use them whilst not understanding the hate and the ramifications they carry.

"That isn't an excuse, I take responsibility for my mistakes and hope you can understand that my younger self doesn't reflect who I am today."

The Croydon-born artist won Best Grime Act at the 2014 MOBO Awards and secured a top ten single with his gold-selling single Shut Up a year later.