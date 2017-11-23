David Cassidy's younger brother Shaun has penned an emotional tribute to the late Hollywood star, who died yesterday aged 67.

"When I was a little boy and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight," Shaun tweeted.

"During the battle, he would regale me with hysterical stories of our father, often culminating in his taking a giant leap off my top bunk."

...I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could. Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side. pic.twitter.com/nc4w9HdTLC — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) November 22, 2017

"Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side."

Like David, Shaun was a child star of The Hardy Boys and also had a singing and producing career behind the scenes in Hollywood.

The former teen idol and star of The Partridge Family died from organ failure at a Florida, hospital.

Actor/singer brothers Shaun and David Cassidy.

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," a statement from the family said.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

Cassidy was rushed to hospital on November 16, requiring a liver transplant following a tumultuous few years battling kidney failure, dementia and alcoholism.

David Cassidy performs on stage during the UK Once In A Lifetime Tour at LG Arena on November 9, 2012 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

A source told People that here had been "many family issues because of his (David's) alcoholism, but they were all reuniting in support of him".

"There's been total resolution within the family. They will always be there for him."