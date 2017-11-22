Broadcaster Tony Veitch has pulled out of a new sports TV show, Sky has confirmed.

Veitch was to have appeared as a panellist on the upcoming show, New Zealand Press Box.

"What we want to do is bring out these controversial matters and get some different broadcasters and personalities and opinions out there to debate the big issues," a Sky spokesperson had said of the show.

Veitch had referred on his Facebook page to the show as being a "hard-hitting, opinion-led show that does not shy away from controversy".

He later deleted the comment.

Sky had said it was reviewing his inclusion in the show and then said this morning that Veitch had quit.

"We're working on a new line-up for next Wednesday's show and will announce details soon," a Sky spokeswoman said.

Veitch's inclusion in the show was criticised by anti-domestic violence campaigners White Ribbon New Zealand.

"White Ribbon wants to see men that have used violence, move to being non-violent, and those who sit on the sidelines and do nothing about this violence take an active role in ending violence.

"But what message does this appointment send?"

Veitch, who appears as a sports broadcaster on NZME, was convicted of injuring his former girlfriend Kristin Dunne-Powell with reckless disregard in 2009.