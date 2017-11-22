And another name for a rolling pin is ...

Pig on a plane far from boaring

An emotional support pig was no therapeutic help to a plane passenger when it started to act up before take off. The animal was taken onto a US Airways flight out of Connecticut and was tied to an arm rest when it became disruptive. Fellow passenger Jonathan Skolnik said he thought the pig was a duffel bag at first. He said: 'But it turns out it wasn't a duffel bag. We could smell it and it was a pig on a leash. 'She tethered it to the arm rest next to me and started to deal with her stuff, but the pig was walking back and forth. 'I was terrified, because I was thinking I'm gonna be on the plane with the pig.' The 70-pound pig was causing such a stir that airline staff were forced to ask the passenger and her support pet to leave. For a person to legally qualify for an emotional support animal (ESA) in the US, he/she must be considered emotionally disabled.

Double standards

1. I spend a day inside reading and I am applauded and left in peace, even when it's a trashy novel. But when if I spend my day inside on the laptop, I am criticised, and interrupted by people who insist that it isn't good for me to be shut up inside and not out in the fresh air, even if I'm following an online course.

2. The boss is 'out and about' during much of the week and everybody supposes he/she is working hard or in meetings. I disappear for an hour and it's code red.

3. I come in early and stay past my shift to get things done, no one bats an eyelid. I turn up for work 5 minutes late and get a bollocking.

4. A company gets government subsidies, that's all good, they're heroes struggling to make life better. A person gets some unemployment assistance/food stamps, they're leeches.

5. If you escape an abusive relationship with a partner, people congratulate you. If you escape one with a parent you are told to try work it out, because they are your mum and dad.

6. People tend to be wary of you if you have a mental illness; sympathetic if you have a physical one.

(Via Reddit)

Does this cause indigestion?

Don't want to start a fight but I wonder if this causes indigestion? Spotted at Cafe Botannix, Palmers, Bethlehem, Tauranga.