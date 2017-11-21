Rebel Wilson has broken down in tears as she opened up about being "bullied" by the media.

In a preview for Wilson's new interview with Seven's Sunday Night, she became emotional while describing the toll her widely-publicised legal battle with Bauer Media had had on her.

SUNDAY 7pm | She was publicly shamed as a 'serial liar' - but now Rebel Wilson​ is setting the record straight.



"They were just absolutely brutal and bullied me into the ground," Wilson told host Melissa Doyle.

The Pitch Perfect actor spent three weeks in court earlier this year after deciding to sue Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman's Day, Australian Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK! magazine.

Wilson specifically took the publisher to court over eight articles published in May 2015 by Woman's Day that she says damaged her career by painting her as a serial liar.

She was awarded $4.5 million - the highest defamation payout in Australian history - which Bauer Media has announced it will appeal.

"Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles," the star, 37, tweeted after the judgment.

During the Seven interview, Doyle asked Wilson whether the magazine's actions constituted "an intentional take down."

"It definitely was," she replied.

Wilson added that the situation had caused her significant pain.

"They have no idea how actually brutally hard it is ... yes, I am an actress and I am in the public eye. But I am a human being."