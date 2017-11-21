Lorde has a new fan and it's one of the biggest stars in the world: Stevie Nicks.

The Gold Dust Woman dedicated Landslide - the final song of her more than two-hour set at Spark Arena on Tuesday night - to the Kiwi superstar.

"I think that little girl is one of the most exquisitely great artists that I have ever known," Nicks swooned.

"She's so very talented ... if she had lived in our age she probably would've been the third girl in Fleetwood Mac."

Nicks said she'd been hoping to run into Lorde while she was here but so far hadn't had any luck. "So if you see her, tell her I'm looking for her," she said.

What's funny about the dedication is when Lorde first started out, many of us compared her to Nicks, especially when it came to their stage presence and dancing style.

But earlier in the set, Nicks belted out Gold Dust Woman and danced so manically I was forced to write in my notes in all caps: "LORDE AIN'T GOT NOTHIN' ON STEVIE".

It's easy to see why Nicks is labelled the White Witch - she spent the massive set full of hits spinning, twirling and stomping, bathed in golden light.

The set was filled with hits and homages to the late Tom Petty, Prince and Malcolm Young, and Nicks interjected stories between all of them, explaining their origins and making the set a strange kind of musical history.

She told stories about how her solo career started, writing with Tom Petty, her old Toyota, that one time she "didn't exactly drug" Fleetwood Mac in a French castle, her "gothic trunk of lost songs", her obsession with Twilight and "stealing Prince's song - but not really".

She dished out life advice, swore accidentally and had to apologise for momentarily confusing us with Australia. The storytelling was all incredibly self-indulgent but I figure after more than 50 years in the industry, Nicks has earned that right.

Especially when she still belts out hits with ease and gusto bringing people to their feet with songs like Stand Back and Edge of Seventeen and bringing them to tears with Landslide.

It was the total opposite of what Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders offered earlier in the evening; a raucous, pedal-to-the-floor explosion of rock and roll.

Chain Gang got the crowd moving and afterward, Hynde said: "I made some mistakes, could you tell? Could you?" And then when someone said yes she dismissed them with a, "f*** off, no you didn't".

She dedicated a song to Stevie Nicks, told us the secret to her successful love life - "I'll take anyone that'll take me" - played the harmonica before throwing it across the stage and rounded off the set with Brass in Pocket.

If ever you needed an exercise in badassery, feminism and rock and roll, Stevie Nicks and Chrissie Hynde just schooled us all.

Who: Stevie Nicks with Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: Tuesday, November 21