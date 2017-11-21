Former child actor Melissa Gilbert has accused director Oliver Stone of sexual harassment.

The Little House on the Prairie star alleged in an interview with US television and radio personality Andy Cohen that Stone degraded her during an audition for 1991 film The Doors.

"I had auditioned and then he said I have written this special scene for you, I'd like you to do it with the actor, I want to see the chemistry with the two of you," Gilbert recalled.

"And the whole scene was just my character on her hands and knees saying, 'Do me, baby'".

Advertisement

Stone's directions felt especially odd to Gilbert since auditions usually only involve reading lines, not acting out the scene.

The now 53-year-old said she began to cry and left the audition. Meg Ryan went on to play the role.

"It was humiliating and horrid and he got me ... it hurt," she said.

Gilbert told host Cohen she believes Stone's behaviour was "pay back" for a time she embarrassed him in front of a group of people at a nightclub.

"He was ragging on television ... he was telling everyone how television was c**p and he'd never do it.

"And then all these girls came running up to me because they had seen me on Little House on the Prairie. And they left and he was dumbfounded, and I said, 'You see, a**hole? That's television!' And I guess he never forgot it," she said.

This isn't the first time the Natural Born Killers director has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Last month Playboy Playmate Carrie Stevens accused the Platoon director of grabbing her breast at a party.

"Oliver spied me standing nearby and just reached out and instead of doing what a normal person does and shaking my hand, he just groped my boob and honked it like a horn and grinned and kept walking," Stevens told the Hollywood Reporter.

And Patricia Arquette tweeted that Stone was once trying to recruit her for a movie that was "very sexual".

Melissa Gilbert has accused director Oliver Stone of sexual harassment. Photo / Getty Images Melissa Gilbert has accused director Oliver Stone of sexual harassment. Photo / Getty Images

After a "very professional" meeting, Stone sent her "long stem jungle roses" and invited her to a screening of Natural Born Killers.

Finding the whole thing "weird," the Boyhood actress said she brought her boyfriend along - and Stone was none too pleased.

"Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom. He said 'Why did you bring him?' I said 'Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn't be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver,'" she tweeted Friday. "Anyway never heard about the movie again & didn't care to."

Stone jumped to disgraced director Harvey Weinstein's defence after he was accused by many women of sexual abuse.

"I'm a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial," he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I believe a man shouldn't be condemned by a vigilante system.

"It's not easy what he's going through either," he continued.

"He was a rival and I never did business with him. I've heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So, I'm not going to comment on that. I'll wait and see, which is the right thing to do."

But he later backtracked on the comments, writing on Facebook:

"I've been travelling for the last couple of days and wasn't aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times.

"After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I'm appalled and commend the courage of the women who've stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape."