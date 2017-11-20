It's been more than two years since Jennifer Garner separated from Ben Affleck, but it seems she's not ready to move on.

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," she tells news.com.au, shaking her head.

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck. Photo / Getty

"People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"

The estranged couple are co-parenting their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5. With two daughters to raise, she must consider the conversations she will have about men.

"We can't lump all men into [the same category]. We can't just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place."

Ben Affleck was among the litany of men in Hollywood accused of sexual misconduct, although by no means at the same level as Harvey Weinstein or Louis C. K.

Actress Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars in 2013. Photo / Getty

Affleck told news.com.au recently, "I need to look at my own behaviour and think about how am I behaving - how am I treating people, and when I am wrong, admitting it when confronted with it."

On the subject of whether we are at a sexual abuse and harassment tipping-point, Garner says earnestly, "Things have to come out in the open in order to be dealt with, and this is definitely one of those times. It's messy, it's not pretty, but a wound when it's healing is a horrible thing to look at and to be around," she says. "That is where we are. There are a lot of really smart people asking tough questions, and I feel excited to see what the outcome will be."

She leans forward, asking, "Did you read about the agricultural women workers? They said, 'We stand in solidarity with our sisters in Hollywood'. That really touched me because it felt, 'Okay, it's not just a bunch of solipsistic navel-gazing actresses.' It's a really important conversation to be had.

"We need to be talking about how to educate and protect our young women and how women can do a better job of standing together. Women need to be there for each other so that we're a more of a force. When you are siphoned off or siphoned off by yourself, you're not that scary. Except for me." She smiles. "I am pretty scary."

Actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in 2004. Photo / Getty

In her next role in The Tribes of Palos Verdes, she plays against type as a woman whose husband is unfaithful. The subject matter was a little close to home as her marriage to Affleck was plagued by rumours of his infidelities, most notably with their children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

"Was it cathartic [to play this role]? Yes it was, actually. I didn't know that it would be, but it was. I know I need to work through some things," she says. "Of course, it was a really emotional performance and that made me nervous because I felt like people would say, 'Oh, she's just playing out [her feelings]. But you can believe what you want to believe."

I tell her that Affleck continues to gush about her maternal skills, describing her as the best mother in the world. She says simply, 'That's nice.'" But on the subject of being a 'super mum,' she adds, "I don't know about that.

"You'd have to ask my kids. If you had the Affleck kids here, they would say, 'Well, first of all, she was with you today instead of picking us up from school!'" She laughs. "Kids are tough on you."

Despite how she feels about her estranged husband, her family comes first. "We will all be together for Thanksgiving. I love Ben, I wouldn't want him to...." she trails off.

"We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well and it's not an issue. We are friends; we can manage it."