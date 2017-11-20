Pop star Rita Ora made a surprise appearance on The Voice Germany that didn't go exactly to plan.

The singer stepped up as a contestant on the show's Blind Auditions, singing a note-perfect rendition of her recent single Your Song (a top 20 hit in Germany).

Impressed by her performance, the show's coaches all turned their chairs around - but then apparently failed to realise that the singer in front of them was not another hopeful, but an established singer with around a dozen hits under her belt.

"I am a 26-year-old aspiring musician from London. I'm so nervous, I can't even tell you. How did I do?" Ora said after finishing the song.

"It sounded almost like the original," one of the coaches told her.

When it became clear that the coaches weren't going to figure it out for themselves, Ora took matters into her own hands: "My name is Rita Ora," she announced.

"OK, you're kidding us. Just let us know, are you a double?" asked one coach.

"No, I'm not a double! I thought I'd come over here to crash the blind auditions," Ora explained.

Rita Ora: 'How did I do?'. Photo / The Voice Rita Ora: 'How did I do?'. Photo / The Voice

"Rita, I'm so glad that you're saying this. Before, I said: 'She could be the third-place in a lookalike contest. Second place in a soundalike contest,'" said another of the coaches. Ouch.

The coaches' collective failure to recognise Ora was particularly strange given she is a coach on the UK version of The Voice.