Christina Aguilera hit something of a bum note with her much-hyped Whitney Houston tribute at today's American Music Awards - and one former musical rival stole the show with an instantly viral reaction shot.

Aguilera took to the stage to perform a medley of songs from Houston's film The Bodyguard, which turns 25 this year. She opened with arguably the late diva's signature song, I Will Always Love You - and despite her powerhouse vocals, proved that Houston's iconic performance is hard for anybody to live up to.

Cameras cut to fellow pop star Pink in the audience, her eyes locked on Christina, her expression - what? Pain? Concentration? Sadness? Horror? Who knows:

The cameras cut to Pink again later in the song, and her expression had by then softened - she was shown smiling and applauding. After the performance, she was quick to clear up any confusion about her feelings towards her old Lady Marmalade singing partner.

"Christina f***ing killed it tonight for one of our favourite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's," she tweeted.

Aguilera followed up that classic song with snatches of other Bodyguard hits I Have Nothing and I'm Every Woman - but viewers at home were still stuck on that reaction shot from Pink.

I don’t know if pink’s face was one of disgust or astonishment but I’m leaning more towards disgust Bc Christina was butchering that song #AMAs pic.twitter.com/iuBV91nF9V — ᏋᏒ🥀🍩💕 (@_Javonnaa) November 20, 2017

Pink just threw the most shade of all of 2017 #amas pic.twitter.com/BUMcw9W1kW — Callie (@CallieMBaker) November 20, 2017

The producer was trying to sum up everyone's thoughts during Christina's tribute of Whitney Houston... so they cut to this 😆 #AMAs #ChristinaAguilera #Pink pic.twitter.com/reAo9p9stq — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrown_PxP) November 20, 2017

Pink was looking at Christina like you really tried it #AMAs pic.twitter.com/DRhz2Qpg6o — Melanin Chronicles (@electricsoul123) November 20, 2017

Christina is really struggling with this Whitney tribute. Her vocals are usually spot-on. Those weird runs and her key fluctuations are best described by Pink's face (actual screenshot taken during Christina's performance). #AMAs pic.twitter.com/UplrAySUJi — Shutyour Face (@shutyourface09) November 20, 2017

Others were entirely distracted during Aguilera's performance by the Genie In A Bottle singer's sudden apparent resemblance to Australian-born rapper Iggy Azalea:

That was Christina Aguilera?!?? I thought that was Iggy Azalea tryna make a comeback #AMAs pic.twitter.com/mHSOpIRPoF — supernube (@idkyo17) November 20, 2017

Hold up. Why does Christina Aguilera look like Iggy Azalea?? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/aJ6CIizaVP — Dezi (@dezi0630) November 20, 2017

For the first 10 seconds of this Xtina Whitney Houston tribute I was like "When the hell did Iggy Azalea learn to sing?" #amas — Shadina Adia 🇬🇩 (@heybuddy1) November 20, 2017

No offense but why does xtina look like iggy azalea? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/jC9k4CSaws — Ahmed (@AhmadSlays) November 20, 2017