A Sydney tradie has left Sunrise hosts Samantha Armytage and David Koch stunned after delivering a pitch-perfect operatic performance.
Dylan Saliba, 22, appeared on Seven's breakfast show after a video of him belting out a heartfelt rendition of Nessun Dorma while attaching a shower head went viral this week.
He was happy to showcase his incredible pipes live on the show, delivering a performance of Canto Della Terra which left both hosts blown away.
"It's amazing," Armytage exclaimed afterwards.
During the interview, the plumber - who claims he's had just two singing lessons in his life - was humble about the attention his talent has attracted.
"I'm overwhelmed, I never thought this was all going to happen. My family is completely shocked," Mr Saliba admitted.
"No-one in my family sings, I'm the only one."
Without a musically-inclined family, he explained that he drew inspiration from elsewhere.
"I love Andrea Bocelli. I went to his concert a few years ago, and I absolutely love him."
The young tradie also revealed he'd love to "make a career out of singing".
"Leave it with us," Kochie told him.
"I've got an idea ... We're on to something here."
Seems we'll need to watch this space.