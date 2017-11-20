A Sydney tradie has left Sunrise hosts Samantha Armytage and David Koch stunned after delivering a pitch-perfect operatic performance.

Dylan Saliba, 22, appeared on Seven's breakfast show after a video of him belting out a heartfelt rendition of Nessun Dorma while attaching a shower head went viral this week.

The Sydney tradie who become an online sensation after he was filmed singing opera joined us for his FIRST televised performance! AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/hOxR82cXQ5 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 19, 2017

He was happy to showcase his incredible pipes live on the show, delivering a performance of Canto Della Terra which left both hosts blown away.

"It's amazing," Armytage exclaimed afterwards.

During the interview, the plumber - who claims he's had just two singing lessons in his life - was humble about the attention his talent has attracted.

"I'm overwhelmed, I never thought this was all going to happen. My family is completely shocked," Mr Saliba admitted.

"No-one in my family sings, I'm the only one."

Without a musically-inclined family, he explained that he drew inspiration from elsewhere.

"I love Andrea Bocelli. I went to his concert a few years ago, and I absolutely love him."

The young tradie also revealed he'd love to "make a career out of singing".

"Leave it with us," Kochie told him.

"I've got an idea ... We're on to something here."

Seems we'll need to watch this space.