A pop singer has been arrested over a music video that shows her performing in her underwear - and eating a banana.
The Egyptian artist, Shyma, was arrested on suspicion of inciting debauchery after several complaints about the video.
The video shows Shyma appearing to mimic a sexual act while eating the banana in front of a chalkboard with "Class #69" written on it.
The male "pupils" in the video then copy the antics throughout the footage.
Local media slammed the singer. One headline read: "Singer Shyma presents a lesson in depravity to youths".
However, others have shown support for the star and branded her arrest "unbelievable".
In a Facebook post, Shyma apologised for the video, admitting that she did not expect the backlash against it.
She said: "I apologise to all the people who saw the clip and were upset by it and took it in an inappropriate way.
"I didn't imagine all this would happen and that I would be subjected to such a strong attack from everyone, as a young singer... who has dreamt from a young age of being a singer."