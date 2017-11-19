A pop singer has been arrested over a music video that shows her performing in her underwear - and eating a banana.

The Egyptian artist, Shyma, was arrested on suspicion of inciting debauchery after several complaints about the video.

The video shows Shyma appearing to mimic a sexual act while eating the banana in front of a chalkboard with "Class #69" written on it.

Fans have supported her and said the arrest was unbelievable. Fans have supported her and said the arrest was unbelievable.

The male "pupils" in the video then copy the antics throughout the footage.

Local media slammed the singer. One headline read: "Singer Shyma presents a lesson in depravity to youths".

However, others have shown support for the star and branded her arrest "unbelievable".

In a Facebook post, Shyma apologised for the video, admitting that she did not expect the backlash against it.

She said: "I apologise to all the people who saw the clip and were upset by it and took it in an inappropriate way.

"I didn't imagine all this would happen and that I would be subjected to such a strong attack from everyone, as a young singer... who has dreamt from a young age of being a singer."