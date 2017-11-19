Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took time out of her busy schedule to read Peter and the Wolf with a Kiwi twist to a packed audience this afternoon.

Wearing a trademark red jacket, Ardern narrated the story as 185 children and parents at the sold-out performance at the Herald Theatre at Auckland's Aotea Centre watched.

Despite only having a 45-minute rehearsal earlier in the day, the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage put her public-speaking skills to good use, altering her voice and using dramatic pauses as string puppets acted out the story.

Ardern is one of a number of celebrities lined up to narrate the story during the month-long season.

Moana star Rachel House, Michael Hurst, Rima Te Wiata, Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Nathaniel Lees and Thomas Sainsbury have also agreed to have a go at storytelling.

Silo Theatre has given the beloved musical fairy tale an Auckland upgrade and tells how Peter moved from Russia to live with his grandfather in Westmere on the edge of a park.

When a wolf escapes from the zoo near Peter's new home, he sees it as a great opportunity to fit in with Auckland life by trying to catch the wolf and become a local hero.

Silo artistic director Sophie Roberts said Peter's adventure to capture the wolf with a motley crew of animals saw him encountering Auckland CBD's vibrant night life first-hand.

The performance includes a six-piece indie band, puppetry and live videography.