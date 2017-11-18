Katy Perry was reportedly "banned indefinitely" from China ahead of her rumored performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taking place next Monday in Shanghai, the Daily Mail reports.

Page Six reported Thursday that Chinese authorities denied the 33-year-old pop diva's visa after outrage over her wearing the Taiwanese flag during a 2015 concert at Taipei Arena.

The communist country was further angered over her wearing a sunflower gown - symbolic of the Sunflower Student Movement, which protested a Chinese trade agreement in 2014.

"She was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa," a source told the site.

"For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country. Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter."

Katy Perry performing in LA earlier this month. Photo / AP Katy Perry performing in LA earlier this month. Photo / AP

Back in 2010, the 13-time Grammy nominee performed four songs on the runway during the lingerie extravaganza, which took place at Manhattan's Lexington Avenue Armory.

Former 1D boybander Harry Styles is now rumored to replace Perry (born Katheryn Hudson) due to an official-looking flier leaked online, which reveals he'll sing his single Kiwi.

Grammy-winning singer Miguel is also rumored to be a musical guest at the San Francisco bra brand's bash, which airs November 28 on CBS.

Katy's banned news came hours after model-of-the-moment Gigi Hadid announced she was "bummed not to be able to make it to China this year" over Twitter.