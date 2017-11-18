A cloud hangs over the future of the glitzy New Zealand Music Awards.

The awards have been running for 52 years, and have grown into a major event on the New Zealand social calendar.

This year's awards were on Thursday, and were dominated by Kiwi superstar songstress Lorde, who won six Tuis. An on-stage love-fest between her and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had social media in a frenzy.

The Herald on Sunday understands plans are being considered to change the focus of New Zealand's premiere music awards away from a big rock'n'roll party and performance, which the public can attend.

This year several thousand people packed the Spark Arena for the awards, which featured performances from Lorde, Teeks, Devilskin and Stellar*.

Instead, a source told the Herald on Sunday that Recorded Music NZ, which produces the awards, wanted more of an industry event that also recognised the changes in the way people consumed music, by downloading songs and using online services like Spotify.

It is understood no final decision has been made.

Vodafone has sponsored the awards for 13 years.

Vodafone consumer director Matt Williams said the company had not been told about any proposed changes.

"We have not been advised of future plans for the New Zealand Music Awards.

"We are proud of our long-standing role in honouring and celebrating New Zealand music, including the fantastic spectacle of the 2017 awards on Thursday evening."

Recorded Music NZ did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.