Theatre-goers were left stunned when Saturday Night Fever's sole Auckland show was cancelled mid-performance tonight.

​A man at Aotea Theatre, who did not want to be named, told the Herald the sound system failed, leaving around 1600 fans out of luck.

The bad news was delivered after an intermission took place to try and fix the problem.

"The performers came back on, took a bow and waved goodbye ... it's really sad for the promoter because they don't set out to do this."

Ticket holders were initially annoyed, but then understanding, the man said.

They had been told they could apply for a refund.

Some had told him they had travelled from as far away as Whangarei and Tauranga to attend the show.