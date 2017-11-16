They're remaining tight-lipped about the status of their relationship.

But Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber made it very clear that they are a couple again as they packed on the PDA at a Los Angeles ice rink on Wednesday.

In new photos obtained by Dailymail.com the 25-year-old Good for You hitmaker is seen giving her beau a big kiss as he skates up to meet her during a hockey time-out.

While it's been known for weeks that the duo are back together, this is the first time they've been spotted being affectionate in public.

Selena has dutifully been going to Justin's weekly hockey games and watching from the sidelines.

On Wednesday she arrived toting her adorable pooch Charlie, dressed in a cropped black t-shirt and black pants.

As Justin whizzed around the rink, the star watched from the stands as she petted her pup.

The pair have been inseparable since reuniting two months ago but want to keep their romance under wraps as much as they can.

A Bieber source told People that the pop star duo "are great and very happy."

The source then went on to explain why the pair decided to scale back the public aspect of their relationship for now.

"It just got too crazy last week with all the attention,' the Bieber source continued, referrring to the multiple public dates and outings the couple shared in Los Angeles over the last few weeks.

Justin apparently pursued Selena when she was still with The Weeknd and it took some convincing before the songstress came round.

However, her relationship with the Starboy singer had reportedly been 'fizzling for months'.

The outing came as The Weeknd was spotted sprinting out of his ex Bella Hadid's apartment on Tuesday night.

The musician, born Abel Tesfaye, was seen chatting on the phone as he made a run for his car outside the brunette's apartment, late in the evening.

He and Bella began dating in early 2015 and split exactly one year ago.

A source told People at the time: 'Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album. They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.'

The model later opened up about the split, and admitted it 'heavily' affected her as her first proper breakup in the public eye.

The Weeknd then moved on Selena soon after - with the pair going public by packing on the PDA in Santa Monica in January.

However, their break-up was confirmed at the end of October, after ten months of dating.