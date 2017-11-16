An incident involving a touring pop star and a TVNZ journalist has been called out as "prime-time racism".

In our new weekly series MediaScrap, Vaughan Smith examines the most colourful - and sometimes horribly awkward - moments to play out across New Zealand screens.

This week, we look at Tim Wilson's incredibly cringey touching of international pop star Khalid's hair in a new segment Smith's dubbed "prime-time racism".

In it, Wilson interviews Khalid on camera before the topic turns to the star's hair and Wilson whispers: "Can I touch it?"

Advertisement

He then says, "Oh it's so soft, it's lovely," while Khalid awkwardly thanks him.

What does pop phenomenon hair feel like? Goofing around with @thegr8khalid #soft #soulful #real #amazing @sevensharptvnz A post shared by Tim Wilson (@scallywaggwilson) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

"If you're interviewing an African-American pop star while dressed like Leonardo DiCaprio's character in Django Unchained, don't ask to touch someone's hair," Vaughan says.

We also explore the ongoing cyber war between Russia and Shortland Street, ask why Jack Tame is jealous of a dog and we get to watch Rachel Hunter learn about the weird world of wearable tech.

Plus, there's the Married at First Sight montage you never knew you needed.

Otherwise...we'll just leave this here: