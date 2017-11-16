Kim Kardashian's new fragrace hit the online shelves on Wednesday morning and immediately racked up US$10 million ($14.6m) in sales, proving the relevance of the Kardashian brand in the business world.

Most people have not even been able to smell the perfume yet but got to choose between three fragrances: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus.

Crystal Gardenia Citrus available in two sizes, 75mL for $60 and 30mL for $35. Only at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM 11.15 A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Only 300,000 bottles of perfume have been produced and they are expected to completely sell out by the end of the week.

Kardashian reportedly made her first million from the new perfume in just one hour.

Some customers have however taken to social media to mock the design of the bottle, saying it reminds them of a sex toy.

Every beauty product that Kim Kardashian is selling in her line looks like a sex toy. — Louise Bruton (@luberachi) November 15, 2017