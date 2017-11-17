Dr Pani Farvid

As a psychologist, I typically use qualitative research methodologies including a variety of discursive approaches and extend these analyses using quantitative methods.

On the other hand, some may think I don't have the faintest idea about people.

Tony Jones

As a relationship counsellor, I truly believe that for every Frankenstein there's a bride of Frankenstein.

Pani and I evaluated entries from more than 4000 people who applied to be on Married At First Sight, and eventually matched six couples who will be legally married to a stranger just moments after meeting them.

We're committed to the best matches and outcomes for all. If they're prepared to look beyond their wants and to explore their needs, then I'm confident we'll achieve 100 per cent success.

On the other hand, there's a thin line between true love and a horror movie.

Andrew and Vicky

Andrew: She's great. I love her. it's as simple as that, you know? I think we'll be really happy together.

Vicky: He's someone I find myself thinking about quite a lot, and wishing I was with him when he's not around.

But I'm stuck with Andrew, and they paired Haydn with Bel.

Haydn and Bel

Haydn: It's one of those on-again, off-again relationships.

Bel: It's over.

Haydn: It's impossible to predict what'll happen.

Bel: It's over.

Haydn: It's not over till it's over.

Bel: It's over.

Dom and Claire

Dom: It's love.

Claire: It's over.

Luke and Lacey

Luke: It's something I'll look back on with no regrets. Our honeymoon was some of the happiest days of my life. We both had a lot of fun, and I think laughter is a pretty good foundation for a relationship, really. Maybe I didn't open up as much as I could have. But I know myself pretty well, and the reason I'm a bit hesitant to open up at first and talk about my feelings is because I'm a bit anxious about being rejected. There's nothing worse than someone you care about saying to you, "It's over."

Lacey: It's over.

Ben and Aaron

Ben: Oh, my, God. As soon as I saw him, I wanted to stick my fingers down my throat and throw up. Like just eject this great big outpouring of vomit. Spew my guts out. Hashtag you make me sick. Do you get the picture? Do you know what I'm saying? God. He was just so repugnant. I said to myself, "Well, Ben," I said, "you've gone and got yourself trapped in a loveless marriage." I mean I couldn't even look at him. I had to shut my eyes and pretend that I was dead. I actually prayed for release. I said to myself, "Well, Ben," I said, "die young and leave a pretty corpse."

Aaron: We got on so well. I don't know if I'm over him.

Brett and Angel

Brett: I love Angel so much.

Angel: I love Brett so much.

Brett: If it hadn't been for the show, we'd never have met each other.

Angel: All we want to do now is start our life together. I'm so glad the show's over.