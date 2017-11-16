Lorde capped off a dominating week at last night's New Zealand Music Awards - but we got a very brief glimpse at someone who might one day give her a run for her money.

The Kiwi pop star took home six Tuis, and even if it made for an uneven contest, it would be hard to find someone who didn't believe she deserved every single one of them.

Lorde has ascended to another level right now, and her awards - for best solo artist, best single, best album, international achievement, people's choice and best pop artist - were only part of a killer week that proved that fact beyond doubt.

I was lucky enough to see her Powerstation show on Tuesday night, an intimate stadium spectacle that she owned for every single second, and will surely go down as one of the best the inner city venue has seen.

Advertisement

So when Lorde performed Green Light at the music awards last night, starting solo on top of a table and ending with glitter cannons and silver balloons raining across the arena, it felt like she was celebrating as much as the rest of us.

Lorde performs Green Light at the New Zealand Music Awards. Photo/Norrie Montgomery Lorde performs Green Light at the New Zealand Music Awards. Photo/Norrie Montgomery

But, if you can, try and forget about the Lorde factor for a minute. Because we got to see the start of something. It might have been a subtle shimmer, but look closer and you'll see a star who is getting ready to shine.

That would be Teeks, the 23-year-old Maori soul singer who performed his single Never Be Apart with the poise and grace of someone who has woken up every single day of his life and eaten a combination of Motown and Frank Sinatra records for breakfast.

Teeks took home just one award last night, for Best Maori Artist. But when Kanoa Lloyd announced him as the winner, it resulted it one of the night's only surprise moments as he was greeted on stage by an impromptu haka.

His acceptance speech, humble and purposeful, was spoken all in te reo Maori.

Teeks back stage at the New Zealand Music Awards after picking up Best Maori Artist. Photo/James Ensing-Trussell Teeks back stage at the New Zealand Music Awards after picking up Best Maori Artist. Photo/James Ensing-Trussell

Right now, Teeks only has one release to his name, The Grapefruit Skies EP from earlier this year. The cover art doesn't show his face, but you'll know it soon enough. At just 23, his feels like just the start of a very long story, one that will be told in its own time.

I can't wait to hear more, and I don't seem to be the only one who feels this way. When I was driving into work this morning, a local radio DJ queued up one of his songs and asked: "Why aren't we playing his music more often?"

She then said: "I'm going to email (the station manager) ... this should be on A-rotate."

She's right. Life would be better if we all started listening to more Teeks. Let's start right now before he dominates the music awards just like Lorde did last night.