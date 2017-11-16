Scribe made a surprise appearance at last night's music awards - and he quickly starting mocking his recent headlines.

"I'm just looking for some P money," Scribe told the night's hosts during a pre-recorded segment that opened the New Zealand Music Awards. "Have you seen him?"

It's a reference to P-Money, the local producer who helped Scribe craft his No. 1 hit Not Many, and a jab at his recent issues with police and the courts.

The rapper, whose real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, is before the courts on three charges with police alleging he was found with an offensive weapon, a class A drug and a pipe.

A warrant was issued for his arrest last month after he failed to appear in Christchurch District Court, leading to Scribe threatening police in a Facebook post.

Scribe joked about his court no-show in his skit, telling the hosts he'd been "late for a couple of things myself this year".

He ended the skit by asking the hosts what the date was, then legging it.

"What's the date? Oh shit, I've got court," he said, running away from the camera.

Lorde picked up six awards at last night's ceremony, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Best Solo Artist.

But she wasn't the only winner, with Onehunga rap crew SWIDT and singer-songwriter Aldous Harding picking up two awards each, and Teeks taking home Best Maori Artist.