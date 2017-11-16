Time to quit?

A reader writes: "A Japanese sister-city council officer, just arrived in the city to begin an exchange work experience, is invited to take a solo mid-morning familiarisation stroll down Queen St, but returns around midday visibly disturbed and confused. Reluctant at first to explain, he does so after some gentle persuasion, describing his ... big surprise at how many ... um ... prostitutes there are in central Auckland in the daytime - and men as well! - all just standing outside buildings, smoking and waiting! His hosts' explanation of our anti-smoking laws triggers clarification and relief all round."

Muddled words

"A few years ago me and a group of fishing mates stopped at our local for a drink," writes a reader. "The barmaid asked me what I'd like and I mistakenly said an STD instead of a RTD. Taking it in her stride, she told me I'd have to wait half an hour for her to get off work. Mates still talk about it today."

What a pack of Richardheads ...

"I was amused to read your anecdote about Robin Redbreast being censored," writes Alastair Vince. "We sell diecast cars from the likes of Dick Johnson and other famous Australian drivers but when I was trying to list a Dick Johnson car in the Courier-Mail for sale it would not let me put in the word Dick even though it is his name. Nobody knows him as Richard Johnson."

An all-inclusive hazard sign, spotted at a Warkworth construction site by Ian James. Photo / Supplied An all-inclusive hazard sign, spotted at a Warkworth construction site by Ian James. Photo / Supplied

