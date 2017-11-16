Lorde has just claimed her fourth win of the night at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

The Kiwi star has just won for 'Single of the Year' for Green Light.

"This means so much to me, the putting together of the song and video ... was such a process. We had it mixed. We had it mixed again. I listened to it for the first time running through the streets of New York then got tired out so sat in a dog park. Pretty low key."

Earlier, the 21-year-old behind this year's hit album Melodrama took out Best Pop Artist, Best Solo Artist and an International Achievement award.

"Thank you so much again ... I'm so grateful for this and all the times I've been on the stage.

"I got kind of emotional watching that. It takes a few people to get there ... my family, my management, universal ... thanks for being behind me New Zealand, it's been five years now and you've never failed to support me."

The wins come four years after she won her first-ever New Zealand Music Award.

"Thank you so much, I really appreciate it ...it's quite nervewracking coming back with a project after a long while," the star said during her acceptance speech.

Lorde will also perform her hit single Green Light at tonight's awards, which are taking place at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Teeks won best Maori album and was congratulated with a haka before accepting with a speech entirely in Te Reo Maori thanking the mentors that helped him make the EP, and his family for their support.

The show opened with a special performance of the hit song We Know the Way from Moana, performed by Opetaia Foa'i and his daughter Olivia.

During an opening segment with hosts Jono and Ben, rapper Scribe joked about his recent run-ins with the law.

When they invited him on stage, he asked what the date was. When they said the 16th, he said "oh I've got court" and sprinted off.

WINNER'S LIST

International Achievement:

Opetaia Foa'i

Best Roots Artist: Israel Starr

Best Alternative Artist: Aldous Harding

Best Group: SWIDT

Best Electronic Artist: Truth

Best Hip Hop Artist: SWIDT

Best Pop Artist: Lorde

Best Classical Artist: NZTrio

Highest Selling Single: Kings - Don't Worry 'Bout It

Airplay Record of the Year: Kings - Don't Worry 'Bout It

Highest Selling Album: The Koi Boys - Meant To Be

Best Soul/RnB Artist: Ladi6

Best Solo Artist: Lorde