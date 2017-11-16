Ruby Rose has lashed out at her girlfriend's twin sister in a since-deleted tweet posted in the wake of Australia's historic same-sex marriage vote.

The Orange Is The New Black star is in a relationship with The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso - but it seems she's no fan of Jess' twin sister, Lisa.

The Veronicas are outspoken LGBT activists and tweeted their excitement at yesterday's Yes vote, which led to this candid tweet from Rose:

Rose claimed her girlfriend's sister had told them they "should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago".

"Really warms my heart," she continued.

Rose soon deleted the tweet - but followed it up with others, seemingly directed at Origliasso, saying she "shouldn't stoop to her level" and to "not let the people below try to drag me down."

It’s a very emotional day and I shouldn’t stoop to her level. I need to keep strong and keep my integrity. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 15, 2017

It’s an emotional day. I’m a human being and need to remind myself not to let the people below try to drag me down. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 15, 2017

Fans reacted strongly to Rose's deleted tweet:

YOU dragged Lisa down and you're trying to play victim and "rise above". Rising above would've been not posting the stupid tweet in the first place! — caseyu (@CaseyU84) November 15, 2017

@RubyRose It is so pitiful from you to criticize Lisa but I suppose that we cannot wait better from you. Think about what you write before publishing it, that would be better. Be an adult and a responsible person because you advocate love but you show the opposite. Thank you 😤😡 — TheVeronicasDaily (@VeronicasDaily) November 15, 2017

It's unclear if there's bad blood between the singing sisters themselves at the moment - but Lisa was quick to distance herself from her sister after Jessica publicly criticised the ARIA Awards for not nominating their video for single On Your Side. When news.com.au reported that story as "Veronicas not happy", Lisa jumped in:

Jessica Veronica. Not The Veronica's. — Lisa Veronica (@Lisa_Veronica) October 13, 2017

Jess and Rose rekindled their relationship during the filming of the video, which depicted the pair as a couple.