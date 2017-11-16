Ruby Rose has lashed out at her girlfriend's twin sister in a since-deleted tweet posted in the wake of Australia's historic same-sex marriage vote.
The Orange Is The New Black star is in a relationship with The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso - but it seems she's no fan of Jess' twin sister, Lisa.
The Veronicas are outspoken LGBT activists and tweeted their excitement at yesterday's Yes vote, which led to this candid tweet from Rose:
Rose claimed her girlfriend's sister had told them they "should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago".
"Really warms my heart," she continued.
Rose soon deleted the tweet - but followed it up with others, seemingly directed at Origliasso, saying she "shouldn't stoop to her level" and to "not let the people below try to drag me down."
Fans reacted strongly to Rose's deleted tweet:
It's unclear if there's bad blood between the singing sisters themselves at the moment - but Lisa was quick to distance herself from her sister after Jessica publicly criticised the ARIA Awards for not nominating their video for single On Your Side. When news.com.au reported that story as "Veronicas not happy", Lisa jumped in:
Jess and Rose rekindled their relationship during the filming of the video, which depicted the pair as a couple.