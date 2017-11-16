Despite a stellar Hollywood career which includes her becoming the youngest ever three-time Oscar nominee (Joy, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook), there's one role Jennifer Lawrence still really regrets missing out on.

During The Hollywood Reporter 's most recent 'Actress Roundtable', Lawrence hilariously confronted Emma Stone about beating her to the lead part in 2010 teen comedy Easy A.

Stone was answering a question about her favourite ever line she's had to perform when the subject was broached.

"'Piss off, Quiznos.' That's from Easy A. I shove a Quiznos guy and say, 'Piss off, Quiznos,'" she revealed, prompting Lawrence to call her out.

"I auditioned for Easy A. I wanted it so bad," she revealed.

Proving they're both keen on some friendly rivalry, Stone replied: "Well, guess what? You didn't get it. You didn't get it because you suck."

Easy A isn't the first major role Lawrence missed out on.

Earlier this year, Gossip Girl creator Josh Schwartz revealed the Hunger Games actress had also tried out for the part of Serena van der Woodsen and was "bummed not to get it".

At least Lawrence is in good company, though - there are plenty of stars who missed out on major roles earlier in their careers.

GOLDIE HAWN AND MERYL STREEP - Thelma & Louise



In the book Off the Cliff, author Becky Aikman claims actresses Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep were desperate to star in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise.

"They didn't have their agents make the call; they did it themselves. No one would have expected the two friends, box-office champs, and Oscar winners, to campaign for parts, but they showed up prepared to kill," wrote Aikman. However, the roles ultimately went to Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR - Thelma & Louise



Speaking of Thelma & Louise, it's hard to forget Brad Pitt making audiences swoon playing J.D. in the movie.

According to Vulture, Robert Downey Jr. was originally considered for that role.

However, Davis had a better connection with Pitt during rehearsal and asked both the casting director and the producer to settle with him instead.

REESE WITHERSPOON - Gone Girl



Gone Girl director David Fincher didn't feel Reese Witherspoon was right for the part of Ben Affleck's wife in the 2014 thriller.

"We had a long conversation where [Fincher] was like, 'You're not right for it. And this is why," Witherspoon told The Hollywood Reporter. No hard feelings though - the actress agreed with Fincher, and the role eventually went to Rosamund Pike.

EDDIE REDMAYNE - Star Wars



Eddie Redmayne really wanted to play Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens but he lost the role to Adam Driver.

He has no one to blame but himself though - Redmayne recently said he had a "catastrophically bad" audition for the part.

JOSEPH FIENNES - Star Wars



Joseph Fiennes once revealed he nearly landed the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars.

"It was whittled down after many auditions to myself and another fine actor who I was, at that time, at drama school with," Fiennes told The Wrap.

The role eventually went to Ewan McGregor, who actually attended the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London around the same time as Fiennes.

LUCY HALE - Fifty Shades of Grey



Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale recalled her "uncomfortable" Fifty Shades of Grey audition.

"It was a two-page monologue of exactly what you would think it would be," she told MTV News. "Very uncomfortable."

She added: "But it was sort of one of those things where you just had to go for it or you're just gonna look lame - hopefully, I didn't look lame."

In the end, the gig went to Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's daughter Dakota Johnson.