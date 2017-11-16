Pink has finally graced James Corden's passenger seat with her presence and her Carpool Karaoke was as good as her fans expected it to be.

Aside from the singer's exceptional voice and dance moves, viewers also got some good anecdotes about her life, including the fact little Pink, as a young girl, was convinced she'd grow up to marry her crush, Jon Bon Jovi.

Then one day, 8-year-old Pink heard on the radio that Bon Jovi was marrying his high school sweetheart.

"I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea, and I almost threw up in my mouth," she recalls.

"I ripped his posters off my wall and threw them out. And didn't come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart."

Heartbroken Pink managed to move past the disappointment and found love, marrying Carey Hart in 2006.

After Pink's confession of her Bon Jovi crush on a radio show when she was in her 20s, the Livin' On A Prayer singer sent her a large flower arrangement and a pair of leather pants, accompanied by a note that read: "Now you can finally get into my pants."

Her husband didn't really see the funny side of the story and threw the pants out.

You can watch the full segment below: