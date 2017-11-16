It's official: Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive.
At least, according to People Magazine, who have this year bestowed their annual honour to the country crooner and US The Voice coach.
"I've been ugly my whole life," Shelton, 41, said in a statement on Tuesday. "If I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it!"
People's announcement that they'd crowned Shelton - the latest in a long line of stars including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham - was met with some... interesting reactions on social media. People did not hold back.
SAVAGE. But wait - this lady's feelin' it:
And of course, so's his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani: