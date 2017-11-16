It's official: Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive.

At least, according to People Magazine, who have this year bestowed their annual honour to the country crooner and US The Voice coach.

"I've been ugly my whole life," Shelton, 41, said in a statement on Tuesday. "If I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it!"

People's announcement that they'd crowned Shelton - the latest in a long line of stars including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham - was met with some... interesting reactions on social media. People did not hold back.

Okay I'm not one to rip on people's looks but "sexiest man alive" is a big claim to make about a dude who looks like any given 40-something white guy getting lunch at Buffalo Wild Wings on a Tuesday. — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is, at best, the sexiest divorced dad at this barbecue — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 15, 2017

even a straight man can see there's no way blake shelton is the sexiest man alive. i dont think he's even the sexiest man named blake shelton. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

only reason why blake shelton voted sexiest man alive cause everyone else a sex offender — young sosa (@chulomang) November 15, 2017

Some rare words of encouragement from me today: If Blake Shelton can be named "sexiest man alive" - you, the person reading this, can certainly conquer whatever goals you've set for yourself. It's never too late — John Wolfe (@JohnWolfeYT) November 15, 2017

People sexier than Blake Shelton:



This Costco worker. pic.twitter.com/sQxAjX1Vvn — Milagro Cortez (@MilagroCortez) November 15, 2017

Trump is President. Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. Snooki better start planning her Nobel Prize speech. — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) November 15, 2017

I think I can explain why Blake Shelton was the Sexist Man Alive instead of Idris Elba.



They literally ran out of white people. pic.twitter.com/rkXFCSFXjS — Jules (@jules_su) November 15, 2017

Time to add Blake Shelton to the lineup of #sexiestmenalive! pic.twitter.com/fuv88EuB1J — Chloé Cooper (@Cococoops26) November 15, 2017

All tea all shade how can Blake Shelton win sexiest man alive when this man exists pic.twitter.com/TAoDgYIYXc — chip skylark (@scotty_13_) November 15, 2017

no offense but who tf thinks blake shelton is the sexiest man alive???? are u ok?? who hurt u??? — konfectionery kween™ (@muhhhrie) November 15, 2017

If Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive then my recently deceased Aunt Pearl is the sexiest woman alive — ˢᵃʳᵃʰ ˢᶜʰᵃᵘᵉʳ (@SJSchauer) November 15, 2017

SAVAGE. But wait - this lady's feelin' it:

Why tf are people questioning @blakeshelton being the sexiest man alive. A good old fashioned country boy who is funny, charming, handsome, and enjoys a cold one. I’m behind this. — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) November 15, 2017

And of course, so's his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani: