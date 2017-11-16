There's a new Deadpool 2 trailer and it is absolutely bonkers - and almost entirely irrelevant to the new film.

But on the plus side, we have gotten our first glimpse at Kiwi star Julian Dennison in the film and he looks to have some firepower:

Julian Dennison in Deadpool 2. Photo / Youtube Julian Dennison in Deadpool 2. Photo / Youtube

The trailer, titled "Wet on Wet" is a homage to artist Bob Ross, and features Deadpool "painting" - if you can call it that at all - landscapes and playing with his brushes while making all kinds of inappropriate jokes, as is the Deadpool way.

It's nonsensical. And it lasts about a minute and a half before we finally get a glimpse of the upcoming film - for about 10 seconds.

We get brief glimpses of Dennison as well as Domino (Zazie Beetz), Cable (Josh Brolin) and an even more badass than before Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand).

There's some kind of rally or class, some fiery explosions, some fight action, a sex scene and - for some reason - Deadpool popping out of a coffin at a funeral.

Deadpool 2 is slated for release in early 2018, maybe we'll get some answers then.