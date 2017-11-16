Well, this is one way to make yourself sick.

British TV host Phillip Schofield raised eyebrows on UK program This Morning when he fell ill after eating the world's "hottest chip" which was laced with Carolina Reaper seasoning.

Recounting the ordeal, Schofield told viewers: "I left the sofa and ran out, I switched my mic off and made a run for my dressing room".

"I was shouting, 'I'm going to be sick."

Speaking to his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, Schofield continued: "And you said, 'Shall I hold your hair for you?'

"I got to the dressing room and I wasn't actually sick because I was drinking lots of milk and then there was a knock at my dressing room and our editor had sent a paramedic.

"I began to feel OK by 3.30pm and I was pretty much back to normal."

As for the after-effects of the chilli chip, Schofield added: "I won't be graphic but suffice to say I have a bum like a dragon's nostril".

The TV stunt was part of the One Chip Challenge, which has gone viral in the UK.