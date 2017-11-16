We're just hours away from finding out who the big winners will be at this year's New Zealand Music Awards.

The awards, which acknowledge outstanding music made by Kiwis this year, are taking place tonight in Auckland, featuring a star-studded line-up of homegrown talent.

You can follow all the action on Spy's Instagram, and watch our red carpet livestream (above), hosted by Brodie Kane right here from 6.30pm.

Leading this year's nominations is Onehunga hip-hop group SWIDT, with an impressive six nods.

They're followed by international superstar Lorde, and Aldous Harding who is nominated alongside Nadia Reid, Teeks and Fazerdaze for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The awards ceremony takes place at Spark Arena and will feature performances by SWIDT, Theia, Teeks, Devilskin, Opetaia Foa'i and Stellar*.

There will also be a performance from Lorde, off the back of the New Zealand leg of her Melodrama World Tour which wrapped last night.