Lorde dominated the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards with a clean sweep, winning six prizes, including best album, best single and the publicly voted People's Choice Award.

The 21-year-old began the night on a high, winning the first award of the night for best solo artist, before returning to the stage to collect best pop artist.

She also claimed the International Achievement Award for the fourth time, before taking to the stage for a stunning live performance of her hit single Green Light. The end of the night saw her claim a total of six awards, bringing her lifetime haul of New Zealand Music Awards to 18.

Accepting the award for Album of the Year, the Kiwi star brought her brother on stage to celebrate.

Advertisement

"This one is so important ... I put everything I had into thsi record, I gave it everything, I wasn't sure what the path was ... I think it's going to be one of the most important things I make."

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented Lorde with the People's Choice award.

"I'm surprised I can be people's choice after all these years of harassing you," Lorde joked to a packed Spark Arena.

Onehunga rap crew SWIDT also had cause to celebrate, named best hip hop artist and claiming the best group title, while last year's breakthrough winner Kings was recognised for having the year's highest selling single and won the Radio Airplay Award for his single Don't Worry 'Bout It.

Hamilton rockers Devilskin were named the year's best rock artist, while indie darling Aldous Harding won best breakthrough act and best alternative artist. Harding was unable to claim her first VNZMA win in person as she was playing a soldout gig in Brussels.

The night's highlights included live performances by Teeks, Devilskin and Stellar*, who reformed to play a special tribute version of Maxine, honouring this year's Legacy Award recipient Sharon O'Neill.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Album of the Year

Winner: Lorde - Melodrama

Aldous Harding - Party

David Dallas - Hood Country Club

Fazerdaze - Morningside

LEISURE - LEISURE

SWIDT - Stoneyhunga

Single of the Year

Winner: Lorde - Green Light

David Dallas - Fit In

Ladi6 - Royal Blue

MAALA - In My Head

SWIDT - Player Of The Day

Theia - Roam

Best Group

Winner: SWIDT

Devilskin

LEISURE

Shapeshifter

Best Solo Artist

Winner: Lorde

Aldous Harding

KINGS

Nadia Reid

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Winner: Aldous Harding

Fazerdaze

Nadia Reid

Teeks

Best Rock Artist

Winner: Devilskin

Clap Clap Riot

Graham Brazier

Best Pop Artist

Winner: Lorde

Mitch James

Theia

Best Alternative Artist

Winner: Aldous Harding

Fazerdaze

Nadia Reid

Best Soul/RnB Artist

Winner: Ladi6

Teeks

Tommy Nee

Best Hip Hop Artist

Winner: SWIDT

David Dallas

KINGS

Best Roots Artist

Winner: Israel Starr

Sons of Zion

Tomorrow People

Best Electronic Artist

Winner: Truth

Chaos In The CBD

K+Lab

Best Māori Artist

Winner: Teeks

Alien Weaponry

Best Worship Artist

Winner: Curate Music

Josh & Amberley Klinkenberg

Juliagrace

Best Classical Artist

Winner: NZTrio

Jenny McLeod

Te Kōkī Trio

People's Choice Award

Winner: Lorde

Kings

Maala

SWIDT

Theia

Highest Selling Single

Kings - Don't Worry 'Bout It

Highest Selling Album

The Koi Boys - Meant To Be

Airplay Record of the Year

Kings - Don't Worry 'Bout It

International Achievement

Lorde

Opetaia Foa'i