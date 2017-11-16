Lorde dominated the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards with a clean sweep, winning six prizes, including best album, best single and the publicly voted People's Choice Award.
The 21-year-old began the night on a high, winning the first award of the night for best solo artist, before returning to the stage to collect best pop artist.
She also claimed the International Achievement Award for the fourth time, before taking to the stage for a stunning live performance of her hit single Green Light. The end of the night saw her claim a total of six awards, bringing her lifetime haul of New Zealand Music Awards to 18.
Accepting the award for Album of the Year, the Kiwi star brought her brother on stage to celebrate.
"This one is so important ... I put everything I had into thsi record, I gave it everything, I wasn't sure what the path was ... I think it's going to be one of the most important things I make."
Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented Lorde with the People's Choice award.
"I'm surprised I can be people's choice after all these years of harassing you," Lorde joked to a packed Spark Arena.
Onehunga rap crew SWIDT also had cause to celebrate, named best hip hop artist and claiming the best group title, while last year's breakthrough winner Kings was recognised for having the year's highest selling single and won the Radio Airplay Award for his single Don't Worry 'Bout It.
Hamilton rockers Devilskin were named the year's best rock artist, while indie darling Aldous Harding won best breakthrough act and best alternative artist. Harding was unable to claim her first VNZMA win in person as she was playing a soldout gig in Brussels.
The night's highlights included live performances by Teeks, Devilskin and Stellar*, who reformed to play a special tribute version of Maxine, honouring this year's Legacy Award recipient Sharon O'Neill.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Album of the Year
Winner: Lorde - Melodrama
Aldous Harding - Party
David Dallas - Hood Country Club
Fazerdaze - Morningside
LEISURE - LEISURE
SWIDT - Stoneyhunga
Single of the Year
Winner: Lorde - Green Light
David Dallas - Fit In
Ladi6 - Royal Blue
MAALA - In My Head
SWIDT - Player Of The Day
Theia - Roam
Best Group
Winner: SWIDT
Devilskin
LEISURE
Shapeshifter
Best Solo Artist
Winner: Lorde
Aldous Harding
KINGS
Nadia Reid
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Winner: Aldous Harding
Fazerdaze
Nadia Reid
Teeks
Best Rock Artist
Winner: Devilskin
Clap Clap Riot
Graham Brazier
Best Pop Artist
Winner: Lorde
Mitch James
Theia
Best Alternative Artist
Winner: Aldous Harding
Fazerdaze
Nadia Reid
Best Soul/RnB Artist
Winner: Ladi6
Teeks
Tommy Nee
Best Hip Hop Artist
Winner: SWIDT
David Dallas
KINGS
Best Roots Artist
Winner: Israel Starr
Sons of Zion
Tomorrow People
Best Electronic Artist
Winner: Truth
Chaos In The CBD
K+Lab
Best Māori Artist
Winner: Teeks
Alien Weaponry
Best Worship Artist
Winner: Curate Music
Josh & Amberley Klinkenberg
Juliagrace
Best Classical Artist
Winner: NZTrio
Jenny McLeod
Te Kōkī Trio
People's Choice Award
Winner: Lorde
Kings
Maala
SWIDT
Theia
Highest Selling Single
Kings - Don't Worry 'Bout It
Highest Selling Album
The Koi Boys - Meant To Be
Airplay Record of the Year
Kings - Don't Worry 'Bout It
International Achievement
Lorde
Opetaia Foa'i