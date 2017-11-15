Drake threatened to "come out there and f*** you up" when he spotted a man at his concert allegedy groping women.

The rap star was performing his hit Know Yourself in Sydney when he stopped his performance mid-song.

Footage shows him yelling at a fan in the crowd, threatening him by saying: "If you don't stop touching girls, I will come out there and f*** you up."

He then repeated his threat: "If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm gonna come out there and f*** your a** up."

Watch the footage below (warning: explicit content):

Drake is in the middle of his Boy Meets World tour in support of his latest album, Views.

He performed two shows in Auckland to rave reviews.

