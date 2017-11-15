Brodie Kane told her co-hosts she couldn't be in the TVNZ studio today - her last day on air as part of the Breakfast team.

Instead, Kane reported live from a boat in the Marlborough Sounds - while indulging in several glasses of wine.

"I couldn't be in the studio because I'm a little bit emotionally wobbly," she admitted to Hilary Barry and Jack Tame back in the Breakfast studio.

Kane admitted she was just "chilling" and trying to avoid tears on her last day, a ploy that seemed to be working.

"The serenity here is outstanding. We're just chilling on the boat."

When it came time to end the show, Kane said she was experiencing mixed emotions.

"I'm really excited about my new role but I'm really sad about not waking up at stupid o'clock and seeing your ugly mugs every day," she told Barry and Tame.

"It's a tumultuous rollercoaster family relationship and I wouldn't have it any other way."

They returned the favour by paying tribute to Kane, spilling a few details about her difficulty with the early morning starts the show demands.

"We just want you to know that we're going to miss you terribly," said Barry. "Not only are you a great broadcaster but as a strong sassy woman but you're a role model for young women.

Then she said: "You should see her at 4am. Woah, do not cross her."

Fans took to Twitter to wish her well and thank her for her time on Breakfast.

Good luck with the new job with NZME The Hits in Christchurch ☺️ — Nikki Tolich (@nikki_tolich) November 15, 2017

Kane announced in October she would leave Breakfast to move back to Christchurch and join Dave Fitzgerald on The Hits' morning show.

Kane, Breakfast's sports reporter for the past year, will replace Alison Pugh who is leaving The Hits to spend more time with her family.

Kane, who has several stints on radio on her CV, said moving back to her hometown was a big drawcard: she plans to attend more Crusaders games.

"I'm keen to get into it and start yarning with the locals every day," she said.

Kane has become known as Breakfast's resident goofball, often taking part in physical activities with her friend and co-host, weather presenter Matty McLean.

McLean has already paid tribute to Kane on Instagram.

Well, I knew it was coming - but it didn’t make it any easier. After a year of antics, shenanigans and schmu schmu’s, @brodiejeankane and I have just completed our last live morning together on @breakfaston1. I love this woman v much and am SO proud of her. Go well darls...it’s CERTAINLY not goodbye x A post shared by Matty McLean (@mattymcleannz) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

"I love this woman very much and am SO proud of her," he wrote. "It's certainly not goodbye."

Kane's first task at NZME is hosting nzherald.co.nz's red carpet coverage at the New Zealand Music Awards tonight from 6.30pm.