Brodie Kane told her co-hosts she couldn't be in the TVNZ studio today - her last day on air as part of the Breakfast team.

Instead, Kane reported live from a boat in the Marlborough Sounds.

"I couldn't be in the studio because I'm a little bit emotionally wobbly," she admitted to Hilary Barry and Jack Tame back back in the Breakfast studio.

Kane admitted she was just "chilling" and trying to avoid tears on her last day, a ploy that seemed to be working.

"The serentiy here is outstanding. We're just chilling on the boat."

Kane announced in October she was leaving Breakfast to move back to Christchurch and join Dave Fitzgerald on The Hits' morning show.

Kane, Breakfast's sports reporter for the past year, will replace Alison Pugh who is leaving The Hits to spend more time with her family.

Kane, who has several stints on radio on her CV, said moving back to her hometown was a big drawcard: she plans to attend more Crusaders games.

"I'm keen to get into it and start yarning with the locals every day," she said.

Kane has become known as Breakfast's resident goofball, often taking part in physical activities with her friend and co-host, weather presenter Matty McLean.

McLean has already paid tribute to Kane on Instagram.

Well, I knew it was coming - but it didn’t make it any easier. After a year of antics, shenanigans and schmu schmu’s, @brodiejeankane and I have just completed our last live morning together on @breakfaston1. I love this woman v much and am SO proud of her. Go well darls...it’s CERTAINLY not goodbye x A post shared by Matty McLean (@mattymcleannz) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

"I love this woman very much and am SO proud of her," he wrote. "It's certainly not goodbye."

Kane's first task at NZME is hosting nzherald.co.nz's red carpet coverage at the New Zealand Music Awards tonight from 6.30pm.