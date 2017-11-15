An unnamed aspiring actress has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and his former company in an attempt to hold them financially responsible for the producer's alleged sexual harassment and assault.

The lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles federal court does not name the woman, or give a date when she alleges Weinstein sexually harassed her when she arrived for an audition.

The lawsuit references the conduct taking place in a building occupied by Miramax, which was sold to the Walt Disney Co. in 1993.

It includes detailed summaries of press accounts of Weinstein's harassment, and accuses Weinstein and his former companies, Miramax and The Weinstein Co, of enabling the producer's "casting couch" behaviour.

She alleges Weinstein told her to show him her breasts during the audition, then, when she refused, he pushed her into a locked stairwell.

The woman is seeking millions for women sexually harassed and abused by the disgraced producer. A judge would need to certify the case for class action status.

There was no immediate comment from representatives for Weinstein and his former company, The Weinstein Co, on Wednesday's lawsuit.

The lawsuit marks the second filed against Weinstein this week: On Tuesday, an unnamed actress sued him, alleging he committed sexual battery against her in Beverly Hills hotel rooms in 2015 and 2016 after she agreed to meet the producer to discuss a television role.

The actress is identified only as Jane Doe in the sexual battery lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. It alleges that Weinstein held the woman against her will while Weinstein engaged in sexual situations.

On Tuesday, Holly Baird, the disgraced producer's representative, said Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Beverly Hills police have said they are investigating allegations against Weinstein, but have released few details. Authorities in Los Angeles, New York and London are also investigating Weinstein for possible criminal prosecution.

The harassment and abuse allegations against Weinstein have led to numerous women coming forward with allegations of harassment and abuse against powerful men, including actor Kevin Spacey, numerous entertainment industry executives and politicians in the United States and abroad.

- AP