Meghan Markle, the actress girlfriend of Prince Harry, will leave the US legal drama Suits when season seven ends, according to US Weekly.

Rumours have been circulating for months that the 36-year-old, who has played paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane on the popular series since 2011, will quit the show to move to the UK and announce her engagement to Prince Harry.

Markle's co-star Patrick J Adams, whose character Mike Ross is engaged to Rachel on the show, is also set to leave.

"He was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago," an insider told US Weekly. "Patrick wants to pursue other things and he's realised his time at Suits has come to an end."

Advertisement

Speculation about Adams and Markle's exits resurfaced over the weekend as the pair were photographed on the show's Toronto set filming a wedding scene.

That their characters are getting married this season, the source added, means that it "will make it an easy break for Meghan to leave as well".

Markle, an avid philanthropist, recently met Prince Harry's grandmother, The Queen.