Shortland Street TV star Pua Magasiva has been charged with drink driving after allegedly being caught behind the wheel more than six times over the legal limit.

Magasiva, 37, appeared in the North Shore District Court this morning.

Court documents reveal that on 31 October he underwent a blood alcohol test after being stopped by police.

He had 596 milligrams of alcohol per litre of blood in his system.

The legal limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol per litre of blood.

Magasiva is a breakfast host on NZME's Flava radio station.

He is also an actor and is best known for his role as nurse Vinnie Kruse on long-running Kiwi soap Shortland Street.

He appeared briefly before a registrar this morning and did not enter a plea.

He was remanded for two weeks.

Magasiva issued a statement to the Herald after his appearance.

"Firstly I would like to acknowledge the mistake and error in judgement in making the decision to drive under the influence," he said.

"I am so fortunate that no one was injured as a result."

Magasiva said there were "no excuses" for his behaviour.

"I fully own up to my mistake and accept the consequences of my actions.

"I am sincerely sorry for putting my family, especially my daughter and my employers and sponsors in this position.

"I know I have let them down. I am sincerely grateful for their support and thankful they have accepted my apologies."

Magasiva said he was "currently seeking assistance and making every effort to ensure this never happens again".

Shortland Street is made by South Pacific Pictures and its spokeswoman Rachel Keereweer said the company "does not condone Pua's actions".

"But we will be supporting him through the process of dealing with the consequences," she said.

NZME entertainment group director Dean Buchanan was aware of the charge.

"While it was in his personal time and non-work related we do not condone his actions," he said.

He could not comment further.

Magasiva, who recently became engaged to his partner Lizz Sadler in Queenstown, made headlines last year for a different incident involving police.

He was one of four members of the public who heroically pulled a man from a crumpled, burning car wreck, after the vehicle smashed into a tree north of Auckland.

Police praised Magasiva and the other rescuers at the time.

They could not comment on the drink driving charge as it was before the courts.