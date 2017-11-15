Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins have broken their silence on the scandal engulfing Brett Ratner whose company helped produce the first film.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Gadot was taking a strong stance on sexual harassment in Hollywood and was refusing to sign on for Wonder Woman 2 until he was completely killed from the franchise.

Ratner's production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment helped produce Wonder Woman as part of its co-financing deal with Warner Bros.

Last month the Israeli actress, 32, also backed out of a dinner honouring the moviemaker, where she was due to present Ratner with an award. It followed multiple sexual harassment allegations levelled against Ratner by actresses including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, which he has vehemently denied.

It's now been revealed that he will not be involved with the sequel, as his financing agreement with the movie studio was due to expire in 2018 anyway, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When Jenkins was asked about the drama engulfing the blockbuster's sequel, she denied there was ever any debate about their future ties with Ratner.

"That whole thing happened weeks ago, so that actually had nothing to do with Gal. That was a foregone conclusion, I think. I was surprised by that story," she told Entertainment Tonight.

As for Gadot, she hinted that the decision was unanimous.

"Look, there's been a lot written about how I feel and my views about this topic, and everyone knows how I feel about it. And the truth is there are so many people involved with making this movie, and they all have echoed the same sentiments."

Earlier this month, the actress posted on Instagram: "Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change."

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled for release in late 2019.