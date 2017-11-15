John Travolta is the latest star being accused of sexual harassment in the continued fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The Pulp Fiction star, 63, was accused of groping a male masseur, then aged 21, on his "bare buttocks, exposing himself, and making lewd suggestions" according to a police report obtained by RadarOnline, according to The Daily Beast.

The report into the incident at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs on February 15, 2000, accused Travolta of "sexual battery" but police eventually found the "details do not meet the elements of battery... or 'sexual battery.'"

The incident had previously been reported but the police documentation has only just come to light.

The masseur - who was not identified in the report - "consented to the touching after Travolta told him he was attractive, after Travolta said he had been excited, after Travolta removed his towel, and while Travolta was naked along with (redacted) in the steam room," according to the report published by gossip site RadarOnline.

During a massage, Travolta allegedly "kept removing the towel... and exposing his buttocks", then asked the masseur to go to the sauna.

"(T)hey moved to the steam room... where Travolta asked it he would accompany him, so he wouldn't have to sit alone," the police report stated.

"Travolta reached under his towel and began to rub his inner thigh," Daily Beast reported.

The masseur said he felt "uncomfortable" and tried to leave, with Travolta allegedly offering to wash him in the shower.

The case was eventually "closed unfounded".

Travolta has not commented publicly on the release of the police report. He was previously the subject of a $2 million law suit by two unnamed masseurs in 2012.